Nifty trades below 24,000 level; PSU bank extend losses for 3rd day

The frontline equity indices traded with modest losses in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level. PSU Bank shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 239.55 points or 0.31% to 76,515.50. The Nifty 50 index fell 112.35 points or 0.46% to 23,885.45.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.70% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.48%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,806 shares rose and 2,138 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, lost 1.41% to 13.11. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 23,930.60 at a premium of 45.15 points as compared with the spot at 23,885.45. The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 154.4 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 115.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index slumped 0.81% to 8,314.25. The index fell 3.49% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.91%), UCO Bank (down 1.85%), Union Bank of India (down 1.22%), Bank of India (down 1.13%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.90%), State Bank of India (down 0.89%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.75%), Central Bank of India (down 0.74%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.56%) and Indian Bank (down 0.21%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Sanofi India shed 0.21%. The company announced that Rachid Ayari will step down from his positions as Whole Time Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on September 30 2026.