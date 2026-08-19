Nifty trades below 24,050 mark; FMCG share extent losses for 4th day

The frontline equity benchmarks traded near the day's low in mid-afternoon trade, weighed down by weak global cues. Renewed strength in crude oil prices and a sharp rise in global bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 24,050 mark. FMCG shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 386.03 points or 0.50% to 76,849.43. The Nifty 50 index lost 120.25 points or 0.51% to 24,032.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.42% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.61%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 2,525 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.76% to 47,373.20. The index dropped 2.99% in four consecutive trading sessions. Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.87%), Radico Khaitan (down 1.65%), ITC (down 1.24%), Varun Beverages (down 0.94%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.84%), Dabur India (down 0.76%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.57%), Nestle India (down 0.28%), Britannia Industries (down 0.18%) and United Breweries (down 0.15%) declined. On the other hand, Marico (up 0.99%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.79%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.38%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.13% to 6.822 compared with the previous session close of 6.831.