Nifty trades below 24,100 level; consumer durables shares underpressure

The frontline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, weighed down by weak global cues. Renewed strength in crude oil prices and a sharp rise in global bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 24,100 level. Consumer durables shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 345.62 points or 0.45% to 76,889.84. The Nifty 50 index lost 99.35 points or 0.41% to 24,056.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.54%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,654 shares rose and 2,267 shares fell. A total of 259 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Gaja Alternative Asset Management received bids for 61,09,914 shares as against 2,53,28,946 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2026 and will close on 21 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 152 and Rs 160 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 93 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Sunshine Pictures received bids for 4,68,20,606 shares as against 54,86,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 8.53 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and will close on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 342 and Rs 360 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof. Shankesh Jewellers received bids for 1,35,13,920 shares as against 2,76,37,400 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and will close on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 160 equity shares and multiples thereof. Horizon Industrial Parks received bids for 7,31,39,000 shares as against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 57 and 60 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 250 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart received bids 49,14,59,530 shares as against 6,27,61,403 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on 18 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 7.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 201 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 74 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables Index dropped 0.50% to 40,064.10. The index fell 1.35% in three consecutive trading sessions. Bata India (down 5.36%), Voltas (down 2.63%), LG Electronics India (down 1.66%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.56%), Havells India (down 1.35%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.23%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.93%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.61%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.51%) and Blue Star (down 0.17%) declined.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.27%) and Titan Company (up 0.15%) turned up. Stocks in Spotlight: Krystal Integrated Services added 1.29% after the company received a work order worth approximately Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Prism Johnson rallied 6.62% after the company was declared the successful bidder for supply of 1,28,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal per annum by subsidiaries of Coal India. Global Market: Asian indices traded lower on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in US technology and semiconductor stocks, while elevated Treasury yields and rising oil prices added to pressure on risk assets. Investors scaled back exposure to richly valued growth stocks as higher borrowing costs, inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions clouded the outlook.

South Korea's KOSPI fell more than 5%, with semiconductor heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics tumbling sharply. The sharp decline triggered a temporary halt on program selling, known as a "sidecar", designed to provide a brief pause when markets experience sharp moves. Rising bond yields added to the pressure. The US 30-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.3%, its highest level since 2007, while the 10-year yield approached 4.72%. Higher long-term yields increase the discount rate applied to future corporate earnings, putting pressure on richly valued growth and technology stocks. The semiconductor selloff also reflected growing caution over valuations across the AI trade and the scale of investment in AI infrastructure. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 5% on Tuesday, with Nvidia, Micron Technology and other chip-related stocks among the major decliners.

Higher oil prices added to inflation concerns. Brent crude was trading around $91-$92 a barrel on Wednesday as uncertainty over crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz persisted amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Investors will also focus on minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting, due on Wednesday, for clues on policymakers' thinking. The release comes as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has adopted a more limited communication approach. US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, led by losses in semiconductor and technology shares as rising Treasury yields and Middle East tensions weighed on sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 116.38 points, or 0.22%, to 53,343.40, while the S&P 500 dropped 53.30 points, or 0.69%, to 7,691.76. The Nasdaq Composite fell 355.20 points, or 1.33%, to 26,289.71.