The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Auto shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 90.83 points or 0.12% to 77,278.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 45.50 points or 0.18% to 24,172.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.31%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,824 shares rose and 2,385 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 0.49% to 28,959.35. The index fell 1.16% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.08%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.18%), Exide Industries (down 1.1%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.77%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.75%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.61%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.43%), Bosch (down 0.33%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.17%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.07% to 6.877 compared with the previous session close of 6.875. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.600 compared with its close of 95.7000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.18% to Rs 1,62,963. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.03. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.13% to 4.698. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement fell $1.22 or 1.32% to $90.95 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Afcons Infrastructure added 2.82% after the company received an arbitral award of Rs 335.50 crore in its favour in proceedings against Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on 24 August 2026. Sigma Advanced Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company secured an additional long-term agreement worth nearly 125 million (approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from Rolls-Royce.