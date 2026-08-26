Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables share decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level. Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 45.54 points or 0.06% to 77,613.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.05 points or 0.27% to 24,271.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.27% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,348 shares rose and 1,866 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 0.84% to 40,487.35. The index rose 0.93% in the past trading session. Voltas (down 2.05%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.65%), Blue Star (down 1.53%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.49%), LG Electronics India (down 1.25%), PG Electroplast (down 1.11%), Havells India (down 0.61%), Titan Company (down 0.52%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.12%) fell. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.01% to 6.854 compared with the previous session close of 6.851. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4400 compared with its close of 95.7000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.29% to Rs 1,62,403. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.95. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.06% to 4.642. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement fell $2.67 or 3.01% to $85.91 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Advait Energy Transitions rallied 3.84% after the company announced that it has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.62 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTCL). Kuantum Papers rose 0.20%. The company announced the successful restart of Paper Machine-3 (PM3) at its manufacturing facility in Saila Khurd, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on 26 August 2026.