Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables shares decline

Consumer durables stocks came under selling pressure after advancing in the previous session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 435 points or 0.55% to 78,081.49. The Nifty 50 index slumped 145.85 points or 0.47% to 24,263.25
The broader market outperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.28%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,923 shares rose and 1,797 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 1.62% to 18.60.
Earnings Today:
Infosys(down 0.74%), Tata Capital(up 0.99%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC(up 1.58%), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.13%), BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle(up 0.56%), CIE Automotive India(up 0.34%), Cyient(down 0.38%), Indian Energy Exchange(up 1.07%), Mahindra Logistics(up 1.51%), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy(up 3.23%), Union Bank of India(down 0.72%), and UTI Asset Management Company (up 0.44%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.74% to 37,387.70. The index jumped 0.29% in the past trading session.
Havells India (down 5.6%), Voltas (down 2.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.59%), Blue Star (down 1.63%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.15%) LG Electronics India (down 0.96%), PG Electroplast (down 0.8%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.8%), Bata India (down 0.78%) and Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.73%) plunged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Trent declined 3.65%. The company reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.04%. The company has signed two license agreements, viz., Lemon Tree Premier, Raipur, and Lemon Tree Hotel, Jalandhar.
Oracle Financial Services Software jumped 5.13% after the company reported a 30.72% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 841.7 crore on a 20.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,065.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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