Nifty trades below 24,300 level; consumer durables shares decline

The key domestic indices continued to trade with moderate losses in early trade as investor sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp surge in crude oil prices above the $100-per-barrel mark. Investors are also closely monitoring Q4 earnings for further cues. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level.

Consumer durables stocks came under selling pressure after advancing in the previous session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 435 points or 0.55% to 78,081.49. The Nifty 50 index slumped 145.85 points or 0.47% to 24,263.25

The broader market outperformed the frontliner indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.06% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,923 shares rose and 1,797 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 1.62% to 18.60. Earnings Today: Infosys(down 0.74%), Tata Capital(up 0.99%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC(up 1.58%), Adani Energy Solutions(up 0.13%), BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle(up 0.56%), CIE Automotive India(up 0.34%), Cyient(down 0.38%), Indian Energy Exchange(up 1.07%), Mahindra Logistics(up 1.51%), Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy(up 3.23%), Union Bank of India(down 0.72%), and UTI Asset Management Company (up 0.44%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.74% to 37,387.70. The index jumped 0.29% in the past trading session. Havells India (down 5.6%), Voltas (down 2.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.59%), Blue Star (down 1.63%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.15%) LG Electronics India (down 0.96%), PG Electroplast (down 0.8%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.8%), Bata India (down 0.78%) and Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.73%) plunged. Stocks in Spotlight: Trent declined 3.65%. The company reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.