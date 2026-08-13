The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in morning trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Market participants are also assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. Investors are also keeping a close watch on the progress of the monsoon, which remains an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices, Gold and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

Media shares jumped for the second consecutive trading sessions. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 263.36 points or 0.34% to 77,715.88. The Nifty 50 index fell 106 points or 0.43% to 24,329.95. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.12% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.23%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,097 shares rose and 1,651 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged. Earnings Today: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.69%), Max Healthcare Institute(up 0.30%), Honasa Consumer(up 2.99%), Brainbees Solutions(up 1.03%), Ipca Laboratories(up 2.24%), Jubilant FoodWorks(down 2.02%), LG Electronics India(down 0.42%), Awfis Space Solutions(down 0.53%), Brigade Enterprises(down 1.21%) will declare their Q1 earnings report later today.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media Index advanced 1.06% to 1,585.75. The index rose 2.13% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Sun TV Network (up 5.27%), Saregama India (up 3.02%), Prime Focus (up 2.31%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.88%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.94%), PVR Inox (up 0.71%), Tips Music (up 0.71%), D B Corp (up 0.1%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Astral surged 7.08% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 48.21% YoY but declined 44.71% QoQ to Rs 120.20 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 15.93% YoY but declined 24.44% QoQ to Rs 1,578 crore in Q1 FY27.