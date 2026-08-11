The headline equity indices continued to trade with substantial losses in mid-afternoon trade tracking weak global cues as uncertainty over the prospects of a US-Iran deal weighed on investor sentiment. Persistent geopolitical concerns and the lack of clarity over diplomatic developments kept investors cautious, limiting risk appetite in the domestic market. Market activity was also influenced by the weekly expiry of NSE derivatives contracts.

Market participants are assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season while keeping a close watch the progress of the monsoon. The Nifty traded below the 24,450 mark.

Investors are closely tracking the domestic inflation data due on Wednesday, alongside crude oil price movements and developments on the global geopolitical front, for further cues on the markets near-term direction. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session. At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 406.24 points or 0.52% to 78,136.20. The Nifty 50 index dropped 135.30 points or 0.56% to 24,444.75. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.14% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.20%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,935 shares rose and 2,318 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 0.63% to 892.30. The index rallied 1.35% in the past trading session. Godrej Properties (down 2.35%), DLF (down 1.01%), Anant Raj (down 0.74%), Sobha (down 0.47%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.30%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.25%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.06%) declined. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.47%), Lodha Developers (up 0.07%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.01%) edged higher. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down up 0.49% to 6.799 as compared with the previous close of 6.766. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4350 compared with its close of 95.3050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.39% to Rs 1,53,702. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 99.75. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.74% to 4.733. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement jumped $2.05 or 2.34% to $89.77 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: United Drilling Tools shed 0.28%. The company reported a 45.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.30 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.96 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 8.9% year-on-year to Rs 34.49 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.