The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in mid-afternoon trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision. The Nifty traded below the 24,500 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 638.27 points or 0.82% to 78,732.91. The Nifty 50 index fell 307.95 points or 1.24% to 24,466.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.38%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,067 shares rose and 2,097 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

RBI MPC meeting: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting entered its second day on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Market participants will closely monitor the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for interest rates. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index shed 0.96% to 904.25. The index jumped 1.46% in the past two trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.56%), Oberoi Realty (down 3.79%), Godrej Properties (down 2.98%), DLF (down 2.92%) and Sobha (down 0.91%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.78%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.63%), Lodha Developers (down 0.1%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.01%) fell.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.829 compared with the previous session close of 6.833. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was flat against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3700, unchanged from its close of 95.3700 in the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 1,43,627. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 100.02. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.49% to 4.707. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement jumped $2.14 or 2.55% to $85.91 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight: Hubtown rose 0.03%. The company reported a 68.56% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 79.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 16.96% YoY to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Ather Energy jumped 14.60% after the electric two-wheeler maker reported a sharp improvement in its Q1 FY27 financial performance. On a consolidated basis, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 51.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 178.23 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 100.23 crore in Q4 FY26.