At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1,084.43 points or 1.40% to 76,411.93. The Nifty 50 index plunged 345.55 points or 1.42% to 23,831.65.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.68% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 1.35%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,022 shares rose and 2,653 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.20% to 19.22.
Earnings Today:
ACC (down 1.78%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.59%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 2.83%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 1.09%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.14%), Central Bank of India (down 0.83%), Capri Global Capital (down 0.49%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (down 3.36%), Edelweiss Financial Services (down 1.31%), Eveready Industries India (down 1.50%), Go Fashion (India) (down 1.65%), Godrej Agrovet (down 1.83%), IDBI Bank (down 1.30%), Ideaforge Technology (down 2.93%), IndiaMART InterMESH (down 0.21%), Indus Towers (down 1.27%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.35%), Dr. Lal PathLabs (down 0.93%), Laurus Labs (down 0.86%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (down 2.76%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.36%), Newgen Software Technologies (down 0.22%), National Securities Depository (up 0.54%), R R Kabel (down 1.57%), Smartworks Coworking Spaces (up 1.09), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 1.16%) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index tanked 2.32% to 25,481.45. The index jumped 1.15% in the past trading session.
TVS Motor Company (down 3.67%), Eicher Motors (down 2.83%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.73%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 2.61%) and Uno Minda (down 2.58%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.4%), Ashok Leyland (down 2.09%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.81%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.63%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.57%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
KFin Technologies slipped 3.23% after the company reported 4.60% fall in net profit to Rs 81.15 crore despite a 22.9% increase in revenue to Rs 347.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.
Indian Overseas Bank shed 0.71%. The companys standalone net profit rose 43.20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,505.45 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,051.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 6.14% YoY to Rs 9,779.87 crore in Q4 FY26.
Navin Fluorine International declined 0.98%. The company reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, driven by healthy growth across key segments. On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 212.62 crore in Q4 FY26, up 124% YoY from Rs 94.98 crore and higher by 15% QoQ from Rs 185.40 crore. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 937.71 crore, rising 34% YoY from Rs 700.94 crore and 5% higher sequentially compared to Rs 892.37 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content