Nifty trades near 22,600 level; media shares under pressure

Media shares witnessed selling pressure for fifth consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 615.61 points or 0.83% to 72,166.58. The Nifty 50 index dropped 187.75 points or 0.82% to 22,594.50.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 1.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.01%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,199 shares rose and 2,664 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.
Brent crude for November 2026 settlement added $2 or 1.98% to $107.36 a barrel. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.38% to 5.265.
New Listing:
Shares of Varmora Granito were currently trading at Rs 153.50 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.72% as compared with the issue price of Rs 148.
The stock debuted at Rs 152 on the BSE, a premium of 2.7% over its issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 163.45 and a low of Rs 151.85. On the BSE, over 28.97 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media Index declined 1.70% to 1,513.10. The index tumbled 3.91% in the five consuective trading sessions.
PVR Inox (down 3.09%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.43%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.39%), Saregama India (down 1.72%), D B Corp (down 1.07%), Sun TV Network (down 0.96%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.96%), Prime Focus (down 0.86%), Tips Music (down 0.39%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.09%) declined.
Stock in Spotlight:
Rays of Belief surged 13.05% after the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability in Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit stood at Rs 2.79 crore in Q1 FY27 against a loss of Rs 0.54 crore in Q1 FY26. PAT increased 16.74% QoQ from Rs 2.39 crore. Net sales increased 136.32% YoY and 1.20% QoQ to Rs 25.31 crore. Revenue from India increased 27.33% YoY to Rs 12.49 crore, while revenue from the USA surged to Rs 12.82 crore from Rs 0.90 crore in Q1 FY26.
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