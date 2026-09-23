The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 23,450 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 364.34 points or 0.49% to 74,893.42. The Nifty 50 index added 124.90 points or 0.54% to 23,453.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.71% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.68%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,712 shares rose and 1,598 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.15% to 8,366.35. The index declined 0.55% in the past two trading sessions. Canara Bank (up 2.37%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.94%), Bank of India (up 1.78%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.44%), UCO Bank (up 1.18%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.17%), Central Bank of India (up 1.02%), State Bank of India (up 0.9%), Union Bank of India (up 0.73%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.59%) jumped. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.19% to 7.029 compared with the previous session close of 7.016. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7300 compared with its close of 95.6250 during the previous trading session.