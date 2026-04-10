Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades tad above 24,000 level; auto shares gear up
The key equity barometers traded with major gains in early afternoon trade, tracking strength in global markets, even as concerns persisted over the fragile two-week USIran ceasefire. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,000 level. Auto stocks advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 767.97 points or 1% to 77,399.62. The Nifty 50 index climbed 231.50 points or 0.97% to 24,006.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 1.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,299 shares rose and 817 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 7.29% to 18.94. The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures were trading at 24,055.10, at a discount of 48.5 points as compared with the spot at 24,006.60.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 April 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 45.5 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 49.9 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.23% to 26,480.60. The index shed 0.39% in the past trading session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 5.5%), Exide Industries (up 3.52%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.33%), Eicher Motors (up 3.2%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.82%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.35%), Bharat Forge (up 2.34%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.26%), and Bosch (up 1.9%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ajmera Realty & Infra India rallied 3.23% after the companys sales value jumped 8% to Rs 270 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25.

Maiden Forgings advanced 1.84% after the company reported a production volume of 35,546 MT for FY 202526, which is an increase of 11.5% as compared with the volume of 31,879 MT recorded in the previous year.

Godrej Properties added 1.71% after the company reported a 16% increase in booking value to Rs 34,171 crore in FY26 from Rs 29,444 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India initiates measures to absorb price shocks from increased costs of explosives and industrial diesel

Ganesh Nibe acquires 15.20 lakh shares in Nibe Aeronautics

Power Mech rallies after bagging Rs 296-cr Mumbai Monorail O&M contract from MMMOCL

D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ajmera Realty & Infra India surges after Q4 sales climb 8% YoY

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story