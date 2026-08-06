The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded tad above the 24,650 mark. Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 277.26 points or 0.35% to 78,858.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 28.15 points or 0.11% to 24,652.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.35% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.70%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,168 shares rose and 2,065 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.87% to 11,313.65. The index jumped 1.24% in the past two trading sessions. Reliance Industries (up 3.12%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 2.54%), Castrol India (up 1.31%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.25%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.47%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.34%), Oil India (up 0.08%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.01%) rose. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.04% to 6.769 compared with the previous session close of 6.772. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1900, unchanged from its close of 95.0850 in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.79% to Rs 1,49,675. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 99.75. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.11% to 4.622. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement jumped 22 cents or 0.28% to $79.67 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Godavari Biorefineries tumbled 4.79% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher as compared with the loss figure of Rs 16.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose by 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 557.87 crore during the quarter.