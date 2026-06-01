Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nihar Info Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nihar Info Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 180.70% to Rs 21.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.734.17 -11 21.677.72 181 OPM %1.88-80.10 -4.06-43.39 - PBDT0.03-3.38 LP 0.74-3.51 LP PBT0.03-3.38 LP 0.74-3.53 LP NP0.03-3.41 LP 0.69-3.60 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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