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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 3.51 crore

Nihar Info Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.512.08 69 OPM %1.144.81 -PBDT00.06 -100 PBT00.06 -100 NP00.06 -100

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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