NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 710.46 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 17.18% to Rs 157.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 710.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 590.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales710.46590.35 20 OPM %96.8697.32 -PBDT158.88141.10 13 PBT157.25139.51 13 NP157.25134.20 17
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