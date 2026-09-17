NIIT and SPJIMR launch Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations

NIIT, a leading skills and talent development corporation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) have announced the launch of a Professional Certificate in FinTech Operations, designed to prepare students, graduates and early-career professionals for roles in India's digital financial services ecosystem. SPJIMR is one of India's leading business schools, ranked #26 globally and #2 in India by the Financial Times Masters in Management 2026 ranking.

The Professional Certificate is designed for final-year students and graduates from Commerce, Finance and Management backgrounds. Early career professionals working in BFSI domains can also enrol to build modern financial-services skills and strengthen their understanding of technology-enabled finance. The program offers a non-coding pathway into FinTech and digital financial services roles, emphasizing technology fluency without requiring learners to code. Participants learn to use APIs, AI tools and FinTech platforms from a business and operations perspective.