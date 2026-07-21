NIIT consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 95.65 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 84.70% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 95.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.6584.12 14 OPM %-3.85-11.70 -PBDT18.1113.61 33 PBT8.516.93 23 NP8.094.38 85
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