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NIIT consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 95.65 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 84.70% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 95.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.6584.12 14 OPM %-3.85-11.70 -PBDT18.1113.61 33 PBT8.516.93 23 NP8.094.38 85

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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