NIIT consolidated net profit rises 84.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 95.65 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 84.70% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 95.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.95.6584.12-3.85-11.7018.1113.618.516.938.094.38

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