NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 565.08 croreNet profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 16.45% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 565.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales565.08451.35 25 OPM %16.4520.03 -PBDT100.6897.41 3 PBT79.2279.30 0 NP57.4149.30 16
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