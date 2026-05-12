Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 58.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 525.22 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 58.27% to Rs 77.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 525.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.89% to Rs 247.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 1951.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1653.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales525.22429.71 22 1951.981653.26 18 OPM %16.6718.65 -18.8121.49 - PBDT85.9486.74 -1 380.34379.37 0 PBT65.4070.04 -7 303.96317.47 -4 NP77.1148.72 58 247.72227.50 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everlon Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 91.32% in the March 2026 quarter

M & B Engineering consolidated net profit declines 5.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 58.03% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story