Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 37.08% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.59125.25 51 OPM %6.818.10 -PBDT11.458.44 36 PBT9.576.44 49 NP7.325.34 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 15.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gaudium IVF and Women Health consolidated net profit declines 42.02% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story