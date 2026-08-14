Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 37.08% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.188.59125.256.818.1011.458.449.576.447.325.34

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