Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 37.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 188.59 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 37.08% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 188.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.59125.25 51 OPM %6.818.10 -PBDT11.458.44 36 PBT9.576.44 49 NP7.325.34 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content