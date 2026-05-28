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Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 50.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 165.96 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 50.24% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 165.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.26% to Rs 17.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 553.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 592.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales165.96149.11 11 553.55592.18 -7 OPM %6.776.33 -6.426.21 - PBDT10.087.53 34 31.4729.22 8 PBT8.295.76 44 23.9422.14 8 NP6.284.18 50 17.3616.65 4

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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