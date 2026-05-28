Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 50.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 165.96 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 50.24% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 165.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.26% to Rs 17.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 553.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 592.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.