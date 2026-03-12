Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei falls as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Nikkei falls as rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Japanese equities ended lower on Thursday as rising global oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 declined 1.04 percent to close at 54,452.96 after dropping as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the session, while the broader TOPIX fell 1.32 percent to 3,649.85.

Sector performance was largely negative, with most of the Tokyo Stock Exchanges industry sub-indexes ending lower. Real estate stocks were the worst performers, while mining shares gained as higher commodity prices supported the sector.

Technology stocks also declined, with Advantest, SoftBank Group and Tokyo Electron posting losses.

However, some stocks bucked the broader trend. Kyoto Financial Group surged after raising its annual profit outlook, while heavy machinery makers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries advanced more than 3 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex drops 829 pts, Nifty below 23,650 amid West Asia tensions, crude surge

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index declines 3.19%

China equities fall as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weigh on sentiment

Sensex tumbles 829 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,650 mark; VIX advance 2.16%

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses; European mrkt decline

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story