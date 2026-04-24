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Nikkei hits record high as investors weigh inflation and BOJ outlook

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Japans stock market ended mixed on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 Index rising 0.97% to a record close of 59,716, while the broader Topix Index edged up 0.01% to 3,717.

Investor focus remained on fresh inflation data ahead of next weeks Bank of Japan policy decision. Japans core inflation accelerated for the first time in five months, driven by higher energy costs, but remained below the central banks 2% target. Markets widely expect the BOJ to leave interest rates unchanged as it navigates uncertainty linked to Middle East tensions.

Ongoing concerns over stalled US-Iran peace efforts and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have continued to push energy prices higher, adding to global inflation risks and complicating the policy outlook.

Technology stocks led the gains, with strong performances from SoftBank Group (+2.2%), Lasertec (+3.8%), Fujikura (+2.4%), Advantest (+5.5%) and Ibiden Co (+12.6%).

For the week, the Nikkei 225 advanced 2.12%, while the Topix declined 1.18%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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