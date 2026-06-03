Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron surged 13.4%, while semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest rose 5.1%. Other notable performers included Kioxia Holdings (+0.7%), Fujikura (+9.3%), and Furukawa Electric (+4.3%).
Japanese firms are playing a key role in building global AI infrastructure, positioning them to benefit from the sectors rapid expansion. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, focusing on growth prospects in AI-related industries despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
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