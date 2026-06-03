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Japans Nikkei 225 Index jumped more than 2% on Wednesday, closing above the 68,000 mark for the first time and setting a fresh record high. The rally was powered by strong gains in technology stocks, with optimism around artificial intelligence opportunities outweighing concerns over stalled USIran peace talks.

Chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron surged 13.4%, while semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest rose 5.1%. Other notable performers included Kioxia Holdings (+0.7%), Fujikura (+9.3%), and Furukawa Electric (+4.3%).

Japanese firms are playing a key role in building global AI infrastructure, positioning them to benefit from the sectors rapid expansion. Investor sentiment remained upbeat, focusing on growth prospects in AI-related industries despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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