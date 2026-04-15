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Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.400 0 0.400 0 OPM %87.500 -62.500 - PBDT0.35-0.05 LP 0.25-0.03 LP PBT0.35-0.05 LP 0.25-0.03 LP NP0.35-0.05 LP 0.25-0.03 LP

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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