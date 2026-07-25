Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.87% to Rs 74.20 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 25.78% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.87% to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales74.2092.60 -20 OPM %10.089.51 -PBDT10.7611.60 -7 PBT10.3511.19 -8 NP8.446.71 26
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