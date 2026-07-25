Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.87% to Rs 74.20 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 25.78% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.87% to Rs 74.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.74.2092.6010.089.5110.7611.6010.3511.198.446.71

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