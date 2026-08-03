Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 44.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 46.67 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 44.54% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.46.6740.8338.6829.6112.979.4311.508.118.475.86

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