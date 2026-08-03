Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 44.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 46.67 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces rose 44.54% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.6740.83 14 OPM %38.6829.61 -PBDT12.979.43 38 PBT11.508.11 42 NP8.475.86 45
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