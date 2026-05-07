Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 49.80 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 94.92% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 49.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.75% to Rs 28.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 185.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.