Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.490.36 36 1.580.95 66 OPM %-106.12-5530.56 --303.80-2260.00 - PBDT-0.29-19.87 99 -4.37-21.57 80 PBT-0.43-19.99 98 -4.92-22.11 78 NP-0.36-19.94 98 -4.85-22.02 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 140.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Punctual Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

Stock Alert: ICICI bank, HDFC bank, Jio Financial Services, Aurobindo Pharma

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story