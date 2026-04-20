Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.11% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.