NILE consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 280.72 croreNet profit of NILE declined 45.24% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 280.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 245.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales280.72245.32 14 OPM %3.779.06 -PBDT12.3721.54 -43 PBT11.3720.60 -45 NP8.1714.92 -45
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