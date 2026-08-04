NILE consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 280.72 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 45.24% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 280.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 245.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.280.72245.323.779.0612.3721.5411.3720.608.1714.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News