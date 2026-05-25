NILE consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 229.78 crore

Net profit of NILE rose 41.30% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 229.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.06% to Rs 55.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.15% to Rs 1040.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 919.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.