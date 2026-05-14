Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 21.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 965.18 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 21.65% to Rs 41.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 965.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 894.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.60% to Rs 115.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 3778.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3312.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.