Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 59.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.18% to Rs 819.73 croreNet profit of Nilkamal rose 59.58% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.18% to Rs 819.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 883.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales819.73883.14 -7 OPM %9.116.57 -PBDT72.0253.15 36 PBT33.5219.53 72 NP24.3215.24 60
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