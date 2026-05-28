Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26192.77% to Rs 218.23 crore

Net Loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 113.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26192.77% to Rs 218.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 62.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 228.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.