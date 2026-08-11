NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 45.86 croreNet profit of NINtec Systems rose 20.26% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.8638.83 18 OPM %25.9021.71 -PBDT12.5010.76 16 PBT12.0710.16 19 NP9.207.65 20
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