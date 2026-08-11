NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 20.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 45.86 crore

Net profit of NINtec Systems rose 20.26% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 45.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.8638.8325.9021.7112.5010.7612.0710.169.207.65

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