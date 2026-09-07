NINtec Systems Ltd Falls 4.05%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.38%

NINtec Systems Ltd has lost 6.24% over last one month compared to 4.32% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.62% drop in the SENSEX

NINtec Systems Ltd lost 4.05% today to trade at Rs 685. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.38% to quote at 28994.61. The index is down 4.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 3.74% and Infosys Ltd lost 2.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.84 % over last one year compared to the 5.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.