NINtec Systems Ltd Slides 4.16%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.12%

NINtec Systems Ltd has added 20.73% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.6% rise in the SENSEX

NINtec Systems Ltd fell 4.16% today to trade at Rs 871.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.12% to quote at 26443.41. The index is down 4.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 2.13% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.71% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 30.27 % over last one year compared to the 8.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

NINtec Systems Ltd has added 20.73% over last one month compared to 4.84% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 671 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 923 on 08 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 282.2 on 23 Mar 2026.