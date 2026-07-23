Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 27.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 766.87 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 27.16% to Rs 503.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 396.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 766.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 606.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales766.87606.61 26 OPM %66.2263.98 -PBDT676.45532.33 27 PBT664.49523.89 27 NP503.70396.12 27
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