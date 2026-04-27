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Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 28.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 738.73 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 28.84% to Rs 384.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 738.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 566.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.89% to Rs 1529.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1286.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 2708.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2230.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales738.73566.54 30 2708.742230.69 21 OPM %68.6564.46 -66.2664.63 - PBDT471.96386.41 22 2012.241724.92 17 PBT459.79377.81 22 1971.961694.32 16 NP384.72298.60 29 1529.381286.39 19

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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