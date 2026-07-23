Nippon Life posts 27% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; closing AUM climbs to Rs 8.62 trilion

Nippon Life India Asset Management has reported 27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 503.7 crore on a 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 766.9 in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Operating expenditure rose by 19% to Rs 272.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 228.7 crore in Q1 FY26. This was primarily due to higher employee expenses (up 13% YoY), higher other expenses (up 29% YoY) and higher fees & commissions (up 9% YoY).

Profit before tax was up 27% to Rs 664.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 523.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

NAM Indias closing AUM grew 16% YoY to Rs 8.62 trillion as on 30 June 2026. Nippon India Mutual Funds (NIMFs) mutual fund QAAUM grew 23% YoY to Rs 7.52 trillion at the end of June 2026 quarter. NIMFs quarterly systematic flows rose by 13% YoY to Rs 110.3 billion for Q1 FY27. This resulted in an annualised systematic book of Rs 446 crore. Nippon India AIF offers Category II and Category III Alternative Investment Funds and has a total commitment of Rs 95.8 billion across various schemes (up 18% YoY). Sundeep Sikka, MD & CEO, NAM India, said: We continued our strong growth, with the highest market share increase in the Industry in Q1 FY27.

Net Sales market share improved QoQ, while SIP market share was steady - importantly both remain well above Equity AUM market share. We remain humbled to have the trust of over 1 in every 3 mutual fund investors." Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing (directly & indirectly) assets across mutual funds including exchange traded funds, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investments funds, and offshore funds and advisory mandates. NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Funds schemes. The scrip fell 3.45% to currently trade at Rs 1106.80 on the BSE.