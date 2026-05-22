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Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit declines 33.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 135.86 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals declined 33.29% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 135.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.19% to Rs 21.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 542.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.86167.03 -19 542.03507.14 7 OPM %3.234.93 -3.583.22 - PBDT8.7710.47 -16 30.9822.57 37 PBT8.109.86 -18 28.5420.35 40 NP5.658.47 -33 21.1415.08 40

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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