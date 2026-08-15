Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 257.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 104.54 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 257.00% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 104.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.5494.54 11 OPM %1.11-1.04 -PBDT5.511.86 196 PBT4.971.30 282 NP3.571.00 257
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