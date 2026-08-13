Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.32% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.890.95 -6 OPM %6.7425.26 -PBDT0.440.58 -24 PBT0.400.54 -26 NP0.300.40 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 6816.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Telogica reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Next Story