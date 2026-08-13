Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.32% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.890.956.7425.260.440.580.400.540.300.40

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