Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.32% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.890.95 -6 OPM %6.7425.26 -PBDT0.440.58 -24 PBT0.400.54 -26 NP0.300.40 -25
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