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Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.00% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.891.00 -11 3.623.72 -3 OPM %23.6027.00 -25.1424.19 - PBDT0.580.55 5 2.351.95 21 PBT0.540.51 6 2.201.78 24 NP0.390.30 30 1.621.34 21

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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