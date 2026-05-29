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Nirav Commercials standalone net profit rises 205.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 67.82% to Rs 6.31 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials rose 205.00% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.82% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 740.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 12.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.313.76 68 12.899.73 32 OPM %4.60-8.24 --1.09-4.21 - PBDT0.500.27 85 0.180.17 6 PBT0.460.23 100 0.030.03 0 NP0.610.20 205 0.420.05 740

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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