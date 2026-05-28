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Nirbhay Colours India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Nirbhay Colours India reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.80% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.530.38 39 0.532.76 -81 OPM %47.17-2.63 -00.72 - PBDT0.270.01 2600 0.320.11 191 PBT0.21-0.02 LP 0.260.08 225 NP0.170 0 0.220.07 214

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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