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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirlon standalone net profit rises 18.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 18.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.26% to Rs 168.31 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 18.78% to Rs 69.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 168.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.31163.00 3 OPM %76.7578.40 -PBDT107.26103.94 3 PBT93.3190.16 3 NP69.3858.41 19

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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