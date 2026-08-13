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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirma standalone net profit rises 64.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 64.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.76% to Rs 2251.52 crore

Net profit of Nirma rose 64.44% to Rs 271.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 165.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 2251.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1790.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2251.521790.29 26 OPM %23.5019.51 -PBDT472.43282.04 68 PBT395.86231.04 71 NP271.32165.00 64

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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